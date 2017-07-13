FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-U.S. CDC provides update on mulitstate outbreaks of human salmonella infections
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 13, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC provides update on mulitstate outbreaks of human salmonella infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* provides investigation update regarding 10 multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* an additional 418 sick people have been reported since last update on june 1, bringing the total number to 790

* no deaths have been reported for human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* outbreaks are expected to continue for the next several months

* 48 states and the District Of Columbia are affected by the outbreak of human salmonella infections

* says there have been 103 more hospitalizations realated to multistate human salmonella outbreak, bringing total to 174; no deaths reported‍​

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.