July 28 (Reuters) - Merus Nv

* Says U.S. Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit affirms Merus' inequitable conduct claim against regeneron

* Court affirmed trial court's conclusion that Regeneron engaged in inequitable conduct while prosecuting U.S. patent no. 8,502,018

* Says Federal Circuit ruled fully in favor of Merus, affirming that Regeneron's '018 patent is unenforceable