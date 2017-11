Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* ‍U.S. CPSC says Arctic Cat recalled about 300 recreational off-highway vehicles & 3,000 winch accessory kits due to fire hazard​

* ‍U.S. CPSC says Arctic Cat received 49 reports of winch solenoid failure, with five resulting in fires; no injuries have been reported​