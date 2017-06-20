FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 20, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Staples recalls about 124,000 Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Staples has received 20 reports of legs breaking on chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises

* U.S. CPSC - Recall was conducted voluntarily by company under CPSC'S fast track recall process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

