Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration :

* U.S. DEA - Proposes reduction to amount of controlled substances to be manufactured in 2018

* U.S. DEA - Proposing reduction for controlled substances that may be manufactured in U.S. next year by 20 percent as compared to 2017‍​

* U.S. DEA says proposed to reduce more commonly prescribed Schedule II opioid painkillers, including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Morphine, Codeine