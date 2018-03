BRIEF-U.S. FDA Alerts Not To Use Products Made By Cantrell Drug Company

March 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS IS ALERTING HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS AND PATIENTS NOT TO USE DRUG PRODUCTS PRODUCED BY CANTRELL DRUG COMPANY

* U.S. FDA SAYS“IS CONCERNED ABOUT SERIOUS DEFICIENCIES” IN CANTRELL DRUG CO’S COMPOUNDING OPERATIONS

* U.S. FDA SAYS PROPOSED ORDER AGAINST CANTRELL DRUG CO ALSO WILL REQUIRE CANTRELL TO RECALL ALL NON-EXPIRED DRUG PRODUCTS ON THE MARKET

* U.S. FDA SAYS IS NOT YET AWARE OF REPORTS OF ILLNESS ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF CANTRELL DRUG CO’S PRODUCTS Further company coverage: [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]