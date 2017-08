July 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Celltrion and Teva announce U.S. FDA acceptance of Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab)

* Says BLAs for both CT-P6 and CT-P10 have been accepted for filing by FDA for standard review

* Says FDA regulatory action expected during first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: