March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC