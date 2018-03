March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED ANTIRETROVIRAL MEDICATION TROGARZO (IBALIZUMAB-UIYK) FOR ADULT HIV PATIENTS WHO HAVE TRIED MULTIPLE HIV MEDICATIONS BEFORE

* U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF TROGARZO TO TAIMED BIOLOGICS USA CORP