Dec 19 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES PRIOR APPROVAL SUPPLEMENT FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ NOVEL ORAL ANTICOAGULANT BEVYXXA® (BETRIXABAN)

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO PLANS TO INITIATE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN EARLY JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: