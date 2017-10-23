FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Magellan Diagnostics
October 23, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in a day

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Magellan Diagnostics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ‍U.S. Food and Drug Administration :

* ‍U.S. Food and Drug Administration says issued a warning letter to Magellan Diagnostics Inc​

* ‍U.S. FDA - Magellan diagnostics has until Nov. 10, to notify FDA about specific steps co has taken to address violations, to prevent them from recurring​

* U.S. FDA says in letter that Magellan marketed significantly modified versions of two of its blood lead testing systems without FDA’s required approval​

* ‍U.S. FDA - Inspection showed Magellan altered two of its blood lead testing systems after they were already FDA cleared

* ‍U.S. FDA - During inspection investigators observed violations, including failing to submit medical device reports regarding discrepancies in test results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

