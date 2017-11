Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* FDA APPROVES PILL WITH SENSOR THAT DIGITALLY TRACKS IF PATIENTS HAVE INGESTED THEIR MEDICATION

* U.S. FDA SAYS ‍ABILIFY MYCITE (ARIPIPRAZOLE TABLETS WITH SENSOR) HAS AN INGESTIBLE SENSOR EMBEDDED IN PILL THAT RECORDS THAT MEDICATION WAS TAKEN​

* U.S. FDA SAYS ‍PRODUCT IS APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA, ACUTE TREATMENT OF MANIC AND MIXED EPISODES ASSOCIATED WITH BIPOLAR I DISORDER​