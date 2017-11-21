BRIEF-‍U.S. FDA says is advising consumers not to use Limbrel​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration-‍

* U.S. Food And Drug Administration says is advising consumers not to use limbrel​

* ‍FDA - is issuing warning on use of Limbrel because of its investigation into a rise in cases of serious adverse events​

* ‍FDA says serious adverse events from use Limbrel include drug-induced liver injury and a lung condition called hypersensitivity pneumonitis​

* ‍FDA says agency is also advising health care providers who are aware that their patients are taking Limbrel to tell them to stop using it as well​

* ‍FDA says continues to investigate Primus Pharmaceuticals and manufacturing process for Limbrel

* ‍FDA says has received a total of 194 adverse event reports regarding limbrel​

* FDA says ‍Limbrel is marketed by Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc & is available in capsule form in two dosages of Limbrel250 and Limbrel500​ Source text for Eikon: