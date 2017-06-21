FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA says it is working to lift barriers to generic drug competition
June 21, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says it is working to lift barriers to generic drug competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA :

* U.S. FDA's Scott Gottlieb says FDA working to lift barriers to generic drug competition

* U.S. FDA's Gottlieb says while FDA doesn’t have a direct role in drug pricing, it can take steps to help address this problem

* U.S. FDA's Gottlieb says FDA can take steps to address pricing problem by facilitating increased competition through approval of lower-cost, generic medicines

* U.S. FDA's Gottlieb says it is working on a drug competition action plan Source text : (bit.ly/2rCuPO2)

