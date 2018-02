Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE FIRST BLOOD TEST TO EVALUATE MILD TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY, OR CONCUSSION, IN ADULTS

* U.S. FDA SAYS IS PERMITTING MARKETING OF BRAIN TRAUMA INDICATOR TO BANYAN BIOMARKERS INC Source text for Eikon: