BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA :

* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company

* Says Pfizer has reported the shortage is caused by manufacturing, distribution and third party delays

* Says it is working closely with Pfizer to resolve critical shortages by addressing underlying causes

* Says working to relieve these shortages through a variety of measures, including finding alternative manufacturers of these drug products

* Says continues to explore all available options to relieve shortages, which may include expediting review of applications or other submissions

* Says it may also consider temporary regulatory flexibility for alternative sources to relieve shortages as it continues to explore options

* Says shortage affecting injectable drugs, including sodium bicarbonate injection (vials & syringes), dextrose 50% injection (vials & syringes)

* Says shortage also affecting emergency syringes of drugs, including epinephrine, calcium chloride and atropine sulfate