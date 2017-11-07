FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-US Foods Holding Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 7, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-US Foods Holding Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* US foods reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4.5 to 5 percent

* US Foods Holding Corp - qtrly ‍net sales of $6.2 billion represent a 6.2% increase from prior year​

* US Foods Holding Corp - qtrly ‍total case volume increased 2.0% from prior year, of which 1.0% was organic growth​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $24.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* US Foods Holding Corp sees ‍ fiscal 2017 cash capex of $220 million - $230 million​

* US Foods Holding Corp - ‍updating fiscal 2017 guidance​

* US Foods Holding Corp - ‍now expect unit growth of 2.5-3.0% in 2017​

* US Foods Holding - ‍Hurricanes negatively impacted independent restaurant case volume growth by about 0.3%, total case volume growth by about 0.1%​ in quarter

* Q3 revenue view $6.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* US Foods Holding Corp - ‍sales from acquisitions completed in last 12 months increased total net sales by about 1.9%​ in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.