* US FOODS HOLDING - AMENDED CERTAIN PRICING TERMS OF ITS OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.173 BILLION

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - AMENDMENT LOWERS APPLICABLE MARGINS ON LOANS TO 2.50% FOR LIBOR BORROWINGS AND 1.50% FOR ABR BORROWINGS

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP SAYS AMENDMENT CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CITICORP NORTH AMERICA INC- SEC FILING