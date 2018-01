Jan 24 (Reuters) - Us Geothermal Inc:

* U.S. GEOTHERMAL INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC. FOR $5.45 IN CASH PER SHARE

* US GEOTHERMAL INC - AGREEMENT, HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOTH COMPANIES’ BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

* US GEOTHERMAL INC - TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION