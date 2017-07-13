BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal appoints Douglas Glaspey as interim CEO

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Geothermal Inc:
* U.S. Geothermal Inc. appoints Douglas J. Glaspey interim CEO and enters into executive advisor agreement with Dennis J. Gilles
* U.S. Geothermal Inc- glaspey will also continue to serve as company's president and chief operating officer
* U.S. Geothermal Inc- entered into a six-month agreement with current CEO Dennis J. Gilles to serve as an executive advisor to co
* U.S. Geothermal - appointment of Glaspey as interim chief executive officer, effective July 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: