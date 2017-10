Sept 27 (Reuters) - Us Geothermal Inc

* U.S. Geothermal Inc. provides updates on Raft River expansion and the El Ceibillo development project

* U.S. Geothermal Inc - ‍U.S. Trade and development agency approves grant for El Ceibillo project​