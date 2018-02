Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Global Investors Inc:

* U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS INC - FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, EARNINGS WAS $0.05 PER SHARE

* U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS INC - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $746.0 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, VERSUS $811.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: