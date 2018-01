Jan 18 (Reuters) - Us Gold Corp:

* US GOLD CORP SAYS AGREED TO SELL $5 MILLION SHARES OF SERIES E CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK FOR OFFERING PRICE OF $2,000 PER SHARE