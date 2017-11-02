FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
November 2, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* u.s. Physical therapy reports third quarter and nine months 2017 results

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.4 percent

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* u.s. Physical therapy inc - ‍net revenues increased $14.7 million or 16.6% from $88.3 million in q3 of 2016 to $103.0 million in q3 of 2017​

* u.s. Physical therapy - ‍as result of impact from hurricanes, currently expect co’s operating results for 2017 to be in range of $25.4 million to $26.5 million​

* u.s. Physical therapy - ‍as result of hurricane impact, currently expect co’s operating results for 2017 to be in range of $2.02-$2.10 in diluted eps

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

