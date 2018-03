BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.57

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY REPORTS YEAR-END 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* ‍NET REVENUES INCREASED $18.3 MILLION OR 20.2% FROM $90.9 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016 TO $109.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍Q4 OF 2017 RECORDED A TAX BENEFIT OF $4.3 MILLION DUE TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES DUE TO TCJA​

* ‍ CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​ FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)