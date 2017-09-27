FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Silica to build second frac sand mine and plant in the Permian
September 27, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica to build second frac sand mine and plant in the Permian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* U.S. Silica to build second frac sand mine and plant in the Permian

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - ‍new facility is expected to produce approximately 2.6 million tons annually​

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - ‍$150 million project will be funded with cash on hand and cash flow from operations​

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - construction of mine and plant will begin immediately, and initial production is expected in March of 2018

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - ‍total capital expansion program is now expected to deliver nearly 9.5 million tons of incremental annual supply​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

