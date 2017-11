Nov 19 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp

* ‍U. S. STEEL ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO CITY OF CHICAGO‘S NOV. 19, 2017, PRESS CONFERENCE​

* UNITED STATES STEEL - ‍WITH REGARD TO OCTOBER 26 EVENT, WE WANT TO REITERATE IT DID NOT POSE ANY DANGER TO WATER SUPPLY OR HUMAN HEALTH​

* UNITED STATES STEEL - SAYS PROMPTLY COMMUNICATED ISSUE TO INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT (IDEM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: