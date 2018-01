BRIEF-USA Compression Partners To Buy Compression Business From Energy Transfer Partners

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Usa Compression Partners Lp:

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE COMPRESSION BUSINESS FROM ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BILLION

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO USAC‘S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW IN 2018

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, ETE WILL ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP INTERESTS IN GENERAL PARTNER OF USAC​

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, ETE WILL ALSO ACQUIRE APPROXIMATELY 12.5 MILLION USAC COMMON UNITS FROM USA COMPRESSION HOLDINGS​

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS - BENEFIT OF SYNERGIES TO CDM FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST $20 MILLION ON A RUN-RATE BASIS FROM DEAL

* USA COMPRESSION - ETP TO CONTRIBUTE CDM BUSINESS TO USAC FOR $1.225 BILLION IN CASH, ABOUT 19.2 MILLION USAC COMMON UNITS, ABOUT 6.4 MILLION USAC CLASS B UNITS

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - FOLLOWING CLOSING, CO WILL CONTINUE TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 12.5 MILLION USAC COMMON UNITS

* USA COMPRESSION- USAC OBTAINED COMMITTED FINANCING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION THROUGH A $500 MILLION PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS OFFERING

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - $500 MILLION PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS OFFERING TO INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED OR SUB-ADVISED BY EIG GLOBAL ENERGY PARTNERS

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - OBTAINED $725 MILLION IN COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM JPMORGAN AND BARCLAYS