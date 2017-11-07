BRIEF-Usa technologies to acquire cantaloupe systems

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Usa Technologies Inc

* USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍Transaction valued at approximately $85 million​

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍USAT will pay $65 million cash and issue approximately $20 million in stock for acquisition​

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍Company will also assume up to $1.8 million of cantaloupe’s notes payable​

* USA Technologies - ‍ After one-time acquisition and integration related expenses, company anticipates transaction to be accretive in fiscal 2018​

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cantaloupe Systems Inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: