BRIEF-USANA Health Sciences Q2 adj EPS $0.93

July 25 (Reuters) - USANA Health Sciences Inc:

* USANA Health Sciences reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 excluding items

* Q2 sales $257.1 million versus $258.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93

* USANA Health Sciences Inc - company revises 2017 outlook

* USANA Health Sciences Inc - share repurchase authorization increased to $100 million

* USANA Health Sciences Inc sees FY 2017 earnings per share between $3.50 and $3.70

* Sees 2017 consolidated net sales between $1.015 billion and $1.030 billion

* USANA Health Sciences - sees continued negative impact from currency fluctuations, co currently estimates it will reduce net sales by about $22 million for FY