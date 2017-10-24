FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Usana Health Sciences reports Q3 earnings $0.97/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Usana Health Sciences Inc

* Usana Health Sciences reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97 excluding items

* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $261.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.03 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Usana Health Sciences Inc sees ‍2017 earnings per share of approximately $3.70​

* Usana Health - ‍audit committee of board assumed direct responsibility for reviewing internal investigation of co’s China operations, Babycare ltd​

* Usana Health - does not believe amounts related to investigation are quantitatively material or will materially affect financial statements​

* Usana Health - ‍voluntarily contacted SEC and united states doj to advise both agencies that an internal investigation is underway​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
