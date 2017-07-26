FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
BRIEF-USG Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.24
July 26, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-USG Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - USG Corp:

* Usg corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 sales $811 million versus I/B/E/S view $810.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gypsum segment generated $90 million of operating profit in Q2 of 2017

* USG boral business generated $14 million of equity income in Q2 2017, a decrease of $2 million from the second quarter of 2016

* Ceilings segment earned $23 million of operating profit in Q2 of 2017

* U.S. wallboard shipments in Q2 of 2017 were up double-digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

