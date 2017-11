BRIEF-USU Software 9-month earnings swing to loss of 0.1 million euros​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - USU SOFTWARE AG:

* ‍SALES OF EUR 58.9 MILLION IN FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2017 (Q1-Q3/2016: EUR 51.4 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA WERE EUR 2.7 MILLION ACCORDING TO PROVISIONAL CALCULATIONS (Q1-Q3/2016: EUR 6.3 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT ACCORDINGLY TOTALED EUR 0.7 MILLION (Q1-Q3/2016: EUR 4.4 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS WERE EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1-Q3/2016: EUR 3.9 MILLION)​

* ‍NOW PLANS FY SALES REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 83 AND 86 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 6.0 AND 8.0 MILLION​

* MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST OF EUR 140 MILLION IN SALES AND ADJUSTED EBIT OF MORE THAN EUR 20 MILLION EXPECTED IN 2021​