BRIEF-USU Software Q3 ‍EBIT down by 84.9%, FY forecast adjusted

Nov 23 (Reuters) - USU SOFTWARE AG:

* ‍ORDERS ON HAND UP BY 13.3% AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ‍EBITDA DECLINED BY 59.7% IN Q3 TO EUR 972 THOUSAND (Q3 2016: EUR 2,410 THOUSAND)​

* Q3 ‍EBIT FELL BY 84.9%, FROM EUR 1,811 THOUSAND IN Q3 OF 2016 TO EUR 274 THOUSAND

* ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP SALES ROSE BY 15.4% IN Q3 OF 2017, TO EUR 20.0 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 17.4 MILLION)

* Q3 ‍NET PROFIT DROPPED FROM EUR 1,661 THOUSAND IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER TO EUR 20 THOUSAND

* ‍EXPECTS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT RECORDED IN RECENT YEARS TO CONTINUE IN 2017 AS A WHOLE​

* ‍NOW SEES INCREASE IN FY CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BETWEEN EUR 83 AND EUR 86 MILLION (2016: EUR 72.1 MILLION)​

* ‍REDUCED EARNINGS TARGET FOR 2017​

* ADJUSTED EBIT IN 2017 IS NOW PLANNED TO COME IN AT BETWEEN EUR 6 AND EUR 8 MILLION (2016: EUR 9.6 MILLION)​

* ‍ IS PLANNING TO CONTINUE SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY DIVIDEND POLICY IN INTERESTS OF SUSTAINED CONTINUITY​

* ‍DUE TO DELAYED GROWTH PHASE IN KEY INVESTMENT MARKETS, MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST PUSHED BACK UNTIL 2021​

MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST OF EUR 140 MILLION IN CONSOLIDATED SALES AND AN ADJUSTED EBIT OF EUR 20 MILLION​