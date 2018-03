March 7 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers :

* USW LOCAL 5114 REJECTS ARBITRATION PROPOSED TO END HECLA STRIKE

* UNITED STEELWORKERS - ABOUT 250 USW MEMBERS, WHO BEGAN THEIR STRIKE ALMOST EXACTLY ONE YEAR AGO, ON MARCH 13, 2017, VOTED TO CONTINUE LABOR DISPUTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: