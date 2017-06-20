FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-UTC Aerospace Systems gets Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels, brakes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UTC Aerospace Systems gets Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels, brakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - UTC Aerospace Systems:

* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues

* UTC Aerospace Systems -scheduled to complete delivery of new boltless wheels and carbon brakes in September to USAF

* UTC Aerospace Systems - delivery will be in support of a $22 million USAF contract awarded to UTC Aerospace Systems in November 2014

* UTC Aerospace Systems -delivery will also be in support of a $30 million follow-on option awarded in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.