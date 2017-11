Oct 31 (Reuters) - UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB :

* SAYS ‍EXPORTS OF AB UTENOS TRIKOTAŽAS COMPANY GROUP INCREASE BY NEARLY 10 PER CENT​

* SAYS ‍IN FIRST 9MONTHS OF 2017 REVENUE REACHED EUR 16 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍YEAR TO DATE EARNED EUR 1,26 MILLION IN PRE-TAX PROFIT, VERSUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016 WAS EUR 391​

* SAYS ‍GROUP'S EBITDA WAS RECORDED AT EUR 1,2 MILLION, 25 PERCENT BELOW Y-O-Y NUMBER IN 2016​ Source text : bit.ly/2A0vUDH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)