Nov 15 (Reuters) - UTI GROUP:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​1.02 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LAST QUARTER SHOULD CONFIRM THE RECOVERY OF REVENUE, PARTICULARLY IN THE PARIS REGION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)