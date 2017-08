July 31 (Reuters) - Uti Group :

* H1 REVENUE EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* UTI GROUP ANTICIPATES A RESUMPTION OF GROWTH AT THE 2 ND HALF OF THE YEAR

* UTI GROUP EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUES STABLE COMPARED TO 2016