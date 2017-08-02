BRIEF-UUUM announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Aug. 30

Aug 2(Reuters) - UUUM Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Aug. 30, 2017, under the symbol "3990"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 516,800 common shares, comprised of newly issued 302,000 shares and privately held 214,800 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,880 yen per share with total offering amount will be 971.6 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Daiwa Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1W5eQW

