BRIEF-UUUM says business and capital alliance with social video marketing firm

Jan 24 (Reuters) - UUUM Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign business and capital alliance agreement with a Tokyo-based social video marketing firm in late January

* Through capital alliance, it plans to acquire 66,667 shares (14.6 percent stake) of the Tokyo-based firm for 100 million yen

* Through business alliance, two entities will cooperate on influencer marketing business and development of co’s creator and content in overseas

