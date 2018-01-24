FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 24, 2018 / 1:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-UUUM says business and capital alliance with social video marketing firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - UUUM Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign business and capital alliance agreement with a Tokyo-based social video marketing firm in late January

* Through capital alliance, it plans to acquire 66,667 shares (14.6 percent stake) of the Tokyo-based firm for 100 million yen

* Through business alliance, two entities will cooperate on influencer marketing business and development of co’s creator and content in overseas

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QxBryX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
