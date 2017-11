BRIEF-VAALCO Energy Provides Operational Update

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc:

* VAALCO ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* VAALCO ENERGY INC - ‍ ON NOVEMBER 24, ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMP IN AVOUMA 2-H WELL FAILED, RESULTING IN THAT WELL BEING TEMPORARILY SHUT-IN​

* VAALCO - WITH ADDITION OF 2 WORKOVER WELLS, SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION FROM AVOUMA 2-H WELL, TOTAL NET PRODUCTION CURRENTLY AVERAGING ABOUT 3,950 BOPD

* VAALCO ENERGY - STILL EXPECT FULL YEAR PRODUCTION TO COME IN WITHIN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 4,100 TO 4,200 BOPD

* VAALCO ENERGY INC - NOW EXPECT Q4 PRODUCTION TO BE NEAR CURRENT RATE

* VAALCO ENERGY-RESTORED PRODUCTION FROM SOUTH TCHIBALA 2-H WELL, WITH SLIGHTLY HIGHER COMBINED PRODUCTION RATE FROM 2 WELLS THAN WHEN THEY WENT OFFLINE​

* VAALCO ENERGY -EXPECT TO MOBILIZE HYDRAULIC WORKOVER UNIT IN Q1 2018 TO REPAIR ESP AND RETURN WELL TO PRODUCTION FROM FAILURE EXPERIENCED IN PAST WEEK​