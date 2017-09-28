FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 Q4 and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 Q4 and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Vail Resorts Inc - co issued its fiscal 2018 guidance range and expects resort reported ebitda to be between $652 million and $682 million​

* Vail Resorts Inc - expects stowe’s fiscal 2018 results to be in line with previously issued expectations​‍​

* Vail Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍diluted net loss per share attributable to vail resorts inc $1.43​‍​

* Vail Resorts Inc sees net income attributable to vail resorts inc $234 million to $272 million for fiscal 2018

* Vail Resorts Inc - ‍quarterly total net revenue $209.1 million versus $179.9 million

* Vail Resorts-FY 2017 lodging results impacted by less favorable conditions in colorado during ski season versus last year,sale of inn at keystone in nov 2016​

* Vail Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍owned hotel and managed condominium revpar $88.27 versus $85.51​

* Vail Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍owned hotel and managed condominium adr $219.58 versus $211.45​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

