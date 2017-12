Dec 6 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* VALBIOTIS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS FOR TOTUM-63, THE ACTIVE INGREDIENT IN VAL-63-NAFLD, FOR NON-ALCOHOLIC FATTY LIVER (NAFL), A RISK FACTOR FOR NASH

* SHARP 40% REDUCTION IN HEPATIC TRIGLYCERIDES IN PRECLINICAL PHASE, IMPROVEMENT OF RELATED METABOLIC PARAMETERS

* CONFIRMATION OF POSITIVE DATA ALREADY OBTAINED IN DIABETIC MODELS