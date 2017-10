BRIEF-Valbiotis H1 operating loss widens to 0.3 million euros ‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 367,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 194,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 448,000 VERSUS EUR 341,000 YEAR AGO

* IS CONFIDENT ABOUT THE EXECUTION OF ITS STRATEGY AND ROADMAP PRESENTED WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* H1 NET CASH FLOW EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE CASH FLOW OF EUR 64,000 FOR FY 2016