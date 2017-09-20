BRIEF-Vale sees net debt falling to $14-16 bln by year end

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vale SA

* Brazil’s mining company Vale says measures to improve iron ore price realization should add $400-600 million to adjusted Ebitda in 2nd half 2017 - presentation

* Brazil’s Vale says S11D iron ore project should reach full capacity in 2020 - presentation

* Brazil’s vale says S11D produced 12 million tonnes in Jan-Aug period, should produce 9-11 million tonnes in Sept-Dec period

* Brazil’s Vale looking for partner for New Caledonia nickel project

* Vale says new corporate structure to give more power to its board

* Vale expects net debt to reach $14-16 billion at end of year from $22.1 billion in second quarter 2017

* Vale projects capex at $4.2 billion in 2017, $3.5-4 billion in 2018, $3.2-3.7 billion in 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira)