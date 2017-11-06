BRIEF-Valeant agrees to sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals unit to former shareholders of Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant agrees to sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary to former shareholders of Sprout Pharmaceuticals

* Valeant - ‍In connection with sale, Valeant will provide a $25 million loan to fund initial operating expenses​

* Valeant- ‍In connection with sale completion, co to be released from ongoing obligations of original deal to split future profits with former shareholders​

* Valeant - ‍Existing litigation against company brought on behalf of former shareholders of sprout will be dismissed with prejudice​

* Valeant - ‍Agreement to divest is in exchange for a 6% royalty on global sales of Addyi(flibanserin) beginning 18 months from signing of sale agreement​