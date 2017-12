BRIEF-Valeant Announces Launch Of Private Offering Of Senior Notes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* VALEANT - LAUNCHED OFFERING OF $1 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* VALEANT - INTENDS TO USE OFFERING‘S NET PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE $1 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING 5.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* VALEANT - ‍ TO USE PROCEEDS ALONG WITH CASH TO ALSO REPURCHASE UNIT‘S OUTSTANDING 7.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 AND 6.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020​

* VALEANT - ‍ PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS OF INTENT TO REPAY $175 MILLION OF AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THIS WEEK, USING CASH ON HAND​