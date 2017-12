Dec 4 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* VALEANT - HAS PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF 9.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* VALEANT - OFFERING PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 98.611%

* VALEANT - NOTE OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: