BRIEF-Valeant announces Q3 revenue of $2.22 billion
November 7, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces Q3 revenue of $2.22 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $2.219 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.15 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $8.65 billion to $8.8 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant - ‍Updates 2017 full-year revenue and maintains adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance range despite asset divestitures​

* Valeant - ‍As of Nov. 7, 2017, reduced total debt by approximately $6 billion since end of Q1 of 2016​

* Valeant - ‍Expect to complete sale of Obagi medical products business before end of year & will use net proceeds to pay down senior secured term loans​

* Valeant - ‍Exceeded $5 billion commitment to pay down debt from divestiture proceeds, free cash flow earlier than previously stated timing of feb 2018​

* FY2017 revenue view $8.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant - Qtrly ‍adjusted net income of $367 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

